DeAndre Jordan Block Into Blake Griffin Alley Oop Encapsulates Clippers Victory
Feb 10 2020
Late in the fourth, DeAndre Jordan blocked a Stephen Curry lay-up, and Jordan Crawford threw an outlet to J.J. Redick, who lobbed it up for a Blake Griffin jam. The play was quickly proceeded by another nice bucket from Griffin:
Damn. Let’s take another look at that:
The Clippers, who outscored the Warriors 62-38 in the paint tonight, fended off Golden State to win 126-121 and move on to face Oklahoma City in the second round. Hopefully some of those games will have the decency to end before 1:45 AM.
