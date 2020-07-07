DeAndre Hopkins Takes Shot at Texans While Praising Patrick Mahomes
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 07 2020
DeAndre Hopkins didn't have the best exit from the Houston Texans. There are clearly still some hard feelings there after the Texans traded him to the Arizona Cardinals in March. On Tuesday, he took a shot at his old team while praising Patrick Mahomes.
Here's the tweet he sent about Mahomes' new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs:
For those who don't remember, the Texans led the Chiefs by 24 points during the divisional round of the playoffs last season and wound up losing 51-31. That's clearly what Hopkins was referring to. Houston was up 24-0 with 10:54 left in the second quarter and by halftime Mahomes had his team leading 28-24. It was a wildly-embarrassing meltdown that should have gotten Bill O'Brien fired.
Hopkins obviously respects Mahomes a ton but I have a feeling this is more about twisting the knife on O'Brien and the Texans. He'll be bitter about that divorce for a while.