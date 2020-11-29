DeAndre Hopkins Rips Officials After Cardinals Close Loss to Patriots
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 29, 2020, 6:42 PM EST
DeAndre Hopkins was not happy after his Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots 20-17 on Sunday. After the game, Hopkins took to Twitter and ripped the officials for a game-changing personal foul call on Isaiah Simmons late in the fourth quarter. He later deleted the tweet.
Simmons lit up Cam Newton while he was going out of bounds with 50 seconds left and the game tied at 17. It appeared the contact happened while Newton was still in bounds, but Simmons may have impacted Newton's helmet. Check it out:
The officials never specified if it was for a helmet-to-helmet hit or a late hit out of bounds.
The Patriots gained 15 yards from the penalty, which put them close to Nick Folk's field goal range. They ran three more plays, gained seven yards and Folk connected on a 50-yard field goal as time expired to secure the win.
Hopkins immediately took to Twitter after the game and posted this:
He deleted it almost instantly, but I think it's safe to say a fine will be incoming.