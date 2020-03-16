DeAndre Hopkins Seems Thrilled the Texans Traded Him
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 16 2020
DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals by Bill O'Brien and the Houston Texans on Monday. It was a massive blockbuster that shocked the NFL. The Texans shipped out one of the best receivers in the NFL and didn't get anything close to a great return. Don't worry about Hopkins though, he seems thrilled.
Here's what the man known as "Nuk" posted to Instagram following the trade:
Hopkins is clearly thrilled to be headed to the Cardinals to play for Kliff Kingsbury. He's gone from a great quarterback in Deshaun Watson to an incredible young talent in Kyler Murray. He's also gone to a wide-open offense that loves to use four-wide receiver sets and throw the ball around. It's going to be a blast for him.
Hopkins is under contract through 2023 and is a perennial All-Pro, which makes it even crazier that the Texans couldn't manage to get a first-round pick out of the deal. No one could blame him if he didn't feel valued in Houston, especially since the franchise had balked at renegotiating his deal.