DeAndre Hopkins Shades the Houston Texas After Opening Night Loss
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 10 2020
DeAndre Hopkins is riding high right now. He got a massive new contract extension from the Arizona Cardinals and his former team, the Houston Texas, got smacked around by the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night. After the game he threw some shade at his old franchise.
Hopkins only needed to drop a one-word tweet for everyone to know exactly what he was referring to:
This came a little bit after the Chiefs closed out a 34-20 win over the Texans that was nowhere near as close as the final score. The Chiefs were up 31-7 early in the fourth quarter before essentially packing it in.
Hopkins appears glad to be out of Houston. Bill O'Brien didn't want to pay him like a No. 1 receiver and the two didn't have a good relationship. When the Texans traded him to Arizona, he didn't leave on good terms. He was thrilled to have been sent away and it probably felt good that Houston lost the trade.
Now Hopkins is with a new team that paid him big money, he's in an explosive offense and his old team got beaten up on opening night. It's not hard to see why he's "grateful."