DeAndre Hopkins Had a Funny Quote About Wrestling Body Slam By Brian Giuffra | Sep 10 2019

DeAndre Hopkins has a future in the WWE if he wants one, that’s for sure.

Not only has he mastered the over-the-shoulder bodyslam, but he’s also got the humorous element to back it up.

After doing this to Marcus Williams after a Texans interception…

Marcus Williams picks off Watson.... Nuk slams him! LMAOO pic.twitter.com/OExFwbs1QN — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 10, 2019

…Hopkins had this to say about getting flagged for it.

"... the ref said 'You can't tackle like that.' So I guess I'll play touch [football] next time. Tag."



—DeAndre Hopkins on his unnecessary roughness penalty against Marcus Williams pic.twitter.com/mjHB48qEgf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2019

In fairness, he’s got a point. Should he have let go of Williams after lifting him in the air and dropping him backward? Wouldn’t that put Williams at risk?

These are bang-bang situations, and there’s no way he could have adjusted what he was doing in that nanosecond to avoid the powerful slam he was inflicting on his competitor. And yet, it was eye-opening.

Hopkins, we all know, can catch a football, but we didn’t know he had the wrestling ability of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now we do and it’s safe to assume the WWE will be calling for a special guest appearance by Hopkins in the near future. With a signature move like that, how could they not?