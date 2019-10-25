Deandre Ayton Fails Drug Test, Faces 25-Game Suspension By Ryan Phillips | Oct 24 2019 Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns just got some devastating news.

The 21-year-old center has reportedly failed a drug test and is facing a 25-game suspension as a result. Ayton tested positive for a banned diuretic and the NBA informed the team and player of the impending suspension Thursday night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has the details:

Suns center Deandre Ayton is facing a 25-game suspension for violating NBA’s Anti-Drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic, league sources tell ESPN. The NBA informed Ayton and Suns of looming suspension tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 25, 2019

The NBPA is reportedly preparing an arbitration case to overturn the suspension on the believe that it was the result of "unintentional ingestion." We'll see how that goes.

Many expected a breakout season from Ayton and the Suns this year. The center was the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and finished his rookie season averaging 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. It was a solid rookie campaign.

After missing the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons, Phoenix had hoped to turn things around this season. The Suns crushed the Sacramento Kings 124-95 in their opener and looked like a changed team. With Devin Booker, Ayton, Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric leading the way, things were looking up in the desert.

A lengthy Ayton suspension will obviously change that calculus.