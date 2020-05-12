Dean Blandino: NFL Replay Went Down on Thanksgiving in 2016 Because Someone Reheated Food in a Microwave
By Ryan Phillips | May 12 2020
Dean Blandino was a guest on the Mike Delivers podcast on The Pros Club Network on Tuesday and told one heck of a story. Blandino claimed that during his time with the NFL back in 2016, the league's replay apparatus shorted out during the early Thanksgiving Day game. That only happened because someone tried to reheat food in a microwave that was connected to the same circuit the replay system was plugged into.
Back when he worked at the NFL, Blandino said on Thanksgiving the crew would order holiday meals from Whole Foods. In 2016, they decided they wanted to heat up the food, so they found a microwave for the purpose. According to his story, plugging in the microwave shut the replay system down.
Yes, the NFL's replay apparatus shorted out in the middle of a huge, nationally-televised game because someone wanted some stuffing.
Blandino added that the system only went down for about two minutes while it was fixed, and there were no replay reviews requested during that time. Still, that's a pretty insane story. The NFL's entire replay system was compromised by a microwave.
If his memory about the year is correct, the game he's referring to was a 16-13 win for the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings.