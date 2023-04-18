The Big Lead
De'Aaron Fox Mocks Jordan Poole For Flopping

Ryan Phillips
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are currently locked in a tight battle during Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series. Things have gotten a bit chippy between the two Northern California rivals. Kings star De'Aaron Fox is not a fan of Warriors guard Jordan Poole's antics.

Fox got called for a foul on Poole during the second quarter and immediately imitated him, implying he'd flopped. The Internet is loving the little dance Fox did to mock Poole.

There's no question Poole embellished the foul, but show me an NBA player who doesn't act that way. That said, it was a tad over-the-top, even by Poole's standards.

