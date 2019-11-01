DAZN Won't Begin Canelo-Kovalev Until Diaz-Masvidal Concludes By Bobby Burack | Nov 01 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The marquee boxing matchup tomorrow night between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev, which will air on DAZN, will not begin until the UFC pay-per-view between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal concludes, DAZN tells The Big Lead.

There was concern earlier this week that the two big fights would go directly up against one another, forcing fight fans to miss one or the other. UFC president Dana White even raised an issue with the possibility Thursday: "So if they time it right, it could work out. But if they wanna go head-to-head they’re f---ing nuts.”

This was the right move by DAZN. Despite how fun it would have been to see them go head-to-head like the WWF and WCW once did, this is a win for all fight fans. These two fights have been highly anticipated matchups for each respective sport since they were made official.

As for some predictions: Give me Canelo by TKO in the 10th; Diaz TKO in 2nd.