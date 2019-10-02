DAZN Made a Neat Video of GGG Sparring Himself By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 02 2019

In the lead-up for GGG's fight with Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday night for the vacant IBF middleweight title, DAZN has made a neat video with GGG in a sparring session with, well, GGG in promotion of the bout.

If you watch this clip and think it bears resemblance to the viral social video of Tom Brady throwing to himself (or, outside of sports, Will Smith talking to himself to promote Gemini Man), it's because all three were produced by videographer Ari Fararooy.

Deirdre Fenton, the new director of original programming at DAZN (who landed there via ESPN), got in touch with Fararooy through Instagram DMs, and it took him under an hour of shooting to get the source material.

DAZN is putting a lot of resources into promoting its fights creatively; earlier this year, LeBron James' Uninterrupted media brand produced the 40 Days docuseries for Canelo-Jacobs (it sounds like the team will be doing something similar for the Canelo-Kovalev fight, which is on November 2nd), while Meek Mill and Jay-Z's Roc Nation produced the narrative for Joshua-Ruiz.