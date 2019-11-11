DAZN and SiriusXM Team Up for Daily Boxing Show By Bobby Burack | Nov 10 2019

DAZN and SiriusXM have teamed up to launch a daily boxing show featuring Akin “Ak” Reyes and Barak Bess, which will debut today, The Big Lead has learned. The Ak and Barak Show show will debut weekdays from 12:00-3:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation.

VP of Talent for DAZN Josh Santry said the following:

“We’re thrilled to announce The Ak and Barak Show on SiriusXM as these off-platform collaborations are core to our strategy to help grow the DAZN brand. Ak and Barak provide a fresh voice within the boxing community that is underscored by spectacular relationships with fighters and a comprehensive approach to covering the sport.”

Reyes and Bess will be seen at DAZN's marquee boxing events with their new show. This is also a way to expand the brand and introduce the personalities to an audience outside of DAZN's paywall.

DAZN is a platform that remains highly intriguing around the sports world. Outside of its lucrative investment in boxing, the steaming service airs ChangeUp -- MLB whiparound show -- and The Pat McAfee Show.

Having more of its personalities on SiriusXM, or building a daily lineup around McAfee, seemingly should be a high priority for the company moving forward.