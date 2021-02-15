Daytona 500 Finishes With Spectacular, Fiery Crash on the Final Lap
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 15, 2021, 12:33 AM EST
The 2021 Daytona 500 finished as it started, with a spectacular, fiery crash on the final lap. Michael McDowell escaped harm and snuck through the chaos to take the win, his first in his 13-year NASCAR career.
The final lap crash took out multiple cars and saw a few burst into flames. Joey Logano was leading, with Brad Keselowski in second and McDowell in third on the final lap. Both Logano and Keselowski lost control and crashed, setting off a huge, chaotic wreck.
Check it out below:
That's just a crazy finish and we hope everyone is OK.
This year's 500 was marred by a massive crash on lap 14, then a long weather delay soon after. Here's footage of that early wreck:
Due to the weather delay, the race finished under the lights. In the interim, Chase Briscoe left the track to hit the Panda Express drive thru, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara kept viewers informed on when the race would be back on.
All-in-all it was a pretty crazy day of racing.