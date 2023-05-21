David Zaslav Commencement Address Drowned Out By 'Pay Your Writers' Chant
Boston University hosted Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav as its commencement speaker on Sunday and, well, let's just say that selection didn't go over well with the school's new graduates. While the invite was certainly made months ago, it happened to fall during the middle of the Writers Guild of America strike. Not great timing. During a meandering speech full of empty platitudes, Zaslav was frequently booed, then finally drowned out by a "pay your writers" chant.
Here are the boos during his introduction:
And here's the "pay your writers" chant:
That's pretty fantastic if you ask me.
Zaslav is also overseeing a much-maligned change at CNN, overseen by his handpicked chairman and CEO, Chris Licht. Licht was the architect of the heavily-criticized Donald Trump Town Hall event.
Zaslav's tenure in charge of Warner Bros. Discovery has been a mess. He oversaw the shelving of the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie (which had already been filmed), removed many of the company's animated programs from its streaming platforms, and pulled nearly 200 episodes of Sesame Street. While he's a big target of the WGA during its current strike, he reportedly made nearly $40 million last year and was given $190 million in stock options.
So, yeah, I'm cool with him being booed.