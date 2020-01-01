David Stern Passes Away At 77 By Liam McKeone | Jan 01 2020 David Stern | Noam Galai/Getty Images

The NBA has announced David Stern has passed away at the age of 77. Stern entered intensive care after a brain hemorrhage about three weeks ago.

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has passed away. pic.twitter.com/k5y56i6bET — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 1, 2020

Stern was the fourth commissioner in NBA history and held the position from 1984-2014. He first started working with the NBA in 1966. He oversaw nearly all of the biggest developments that have elevated the league to the heights it now enjoys. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 in honor of his 30+ years of service to the game of basketball.

Stern will forever be synonymous with the league as we know it. The basketball world will miss him.