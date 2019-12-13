David Stern Suffered a Brain Hemorrhage and Underwent Emergency Surgery By Ryan Phillips | Dec 12 2019 David Stern | Noam Galai/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that his predecessor, David Stern, suffered a brain hemorrhage on Thursday and underwent emergency surgery as a result.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: “NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2019

The 77-year-old Stern became NBA commissioner in 1984 and oversaw the league as it exploded in popularity in the 1990s and 2000s. He stepped down as commissioner on February 1, 2014 after 30 years. Silver succeeded him.

He joined the league officially in 1978 as general counsel after working for several years as outside counsel. He was named the league's executive vice president in 1980, spending four years in that role before becoming commissioner.

We'll let you know more about his condition as soon as we hear it.