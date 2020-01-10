David Spade Compares Himself and Chris Farley to Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 10 2020
For Jerry Jones, it was love at first sight when he met new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The duo had a slumber party and signed a contract the next day. This is a match made in heaven. An owner and a coach with one shared vision. A dynamic football duo.
More importantly, McCarthy and Jones are also a classic big guy-little guy comedic duo that should entertain football fans for years to come -- something that did not escape David Spade who posted a picture of himself with Chris Farley for comparison. Hey, you can get a good look at a T-bone by sticking your head up a bull's butt, but wouldn't your rather take Barry Switzer's word for it?