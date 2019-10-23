David Ross Reportedly Nailed the Public Speaking Portion of the Pageant By Kyle Koster | Oct 23 2019 Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

David Ross was long the frontrunner to succeed Joe Maddon as manager of the Chicago Cubs and the team is making it official today. Ross has never managed but is well-respected as having a winning clubhouse personality during his time with the organization, which included the memorable 2016 World Series run.

One thing everyone knows about him, though, is that he has a way with words. In fact, he's spent his post-playing time in talking baseball for ESPN and acclimating himself quite nicely to the new role. If you're thinking that taking a pit stop as a commentator for the network is becoming a go-to move for those looking to get into the coaching game, you're absolutely right.

And according to one report, all that chattering helped Ross prepare for an interesting part of the interview process: the mock speech.

Per source - one of the things that put Ross over the top for the job with the Cubs, was his strong delivery of a mock 2020 Spring Training team speech. The club asked Ross and Joe Espada to compose and deliver mock speeches for the staff during their second interviews. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 23, 2019

Man. What an image. Ross sidling up to a typewriter in the wee hours of the morning honing his inspirational words destined to be delivered like an SNL hopeful in front of Lorne Michaels. Him practicing it in the mirror, working on tone and inflection until it was just right. This is the behind-the-scenes footage we all need.

Whoever leaked this is doing the Cubs no favors. But I'm glad they did.