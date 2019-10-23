David Ross Deal to Be New Cubs Manager 'Almost Done' By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 23 2019 Jamie Squire/Getty Images

David Ross is expected to be named Cubs manager, reports David Kaplan, who hosts morning radio on ESPN Chicago and has been the Cubs studio host on NBC Sports Chicago for many years:

Highly placed source has confirmed to me David Ross is expected to be named Cubs manager this week. His agent has been discussing contractual terms with Theo Epstein. Deal is almost done. More on @ESPN1000 at 9 am. On @NBCSChicago + https://t.co/VqUFW8rK8r throughout the day. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 23, 2019

This is going to be really interesting to see how he does in succeeding Joe Maddon. Everyone in the world can agree that he's a great guy, and he was a clubhouse leader during their magical World Series run in 2016.

It will be an interesting dynamic to see how he does at managing players like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Willson Contreras, and Jon Lester who were his teammates. (Some of the Cubs' core could very well be dealt this offseason, but there will also surely be remainders from their championship team.)

Ross has spent the last couple seasons as a color commentator in the ESPN booth -- it'll also be interesting to see what direction Bristol goes for that position.