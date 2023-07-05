David Ross Angry the Brewers Closed the Roof During Game
The Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings on July 4. You'd think Cubs manager David Ross would be happy in the aftermath of such a win, but you would be sorely mistaken. After the game, Ross let loose in the postgame presser, ripping umpires then saving special disdain for the Brewers for closing the roof at American Family Field late in the game.
Here's what the manager had to say:
Ross let the umpires have it during the game as well. He was apoplectic at some of the ball-strike calls. But he's particularly furious at the Brewers for closing the roof on their stadium late in the game to block the shadows from interfering with their hitters' views of pitches coming in. They actually left it half-open in the eight inning. It's a bit of a bush league tactic.
He's right, MLB umpires have been terrible this season and need to get better. As for the Brewers messing with the roof mid-game? I feel like they should only be allowed to do that if there is a weather event. Other than that, the home team should have to pick open or closed at the beginning of the game and stick with it.