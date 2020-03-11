VIDEO: David Pollack Surprised By Family After Learning of College Football Hall of Fame Induction
By Kyle Koster | Mar 11 2020
It's a growing trend to tie news of a Hall of Fame induction with surprise and family members spilling onto set. It happened to Jimmy Johnson. It happened to Bill Cowher. And now it's happened to David Pollack, who had the sneak attack aimed in his direction on SportsCenter this afternoon.
And ESPN pulled out all the stops. Rece Davis, the whole fam, a multi-colored football. This ambush had everything.
Pollack joins an esteemed list of fine college football players and the Goodyear Blimp in the hallowed hall. In retrospect it's a bit depressing that the blimp's friends and loved ones weren't on hand for the announcement.
This year's class includes 17 players and two coaches and no flying objects.