David Pastrnak Missed the Barbie Girl Song, But He Can See Aqua Live This Summer in Canada
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 22, 2021, 11:11 AM EST
The Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers in one of the NHL's outdoor games at Lake Tahoe on Sunday. The Bruins had showed up for the game dressed in a 90's theme. Then David Pastrnak, who was born in the 90's, went out and scored a hat trick in the 7-3 win.
Unfortunately, success on the ice means everybody wants a piece of you. That meant that Pastrnak's postgame celebration was interrupted by a media request and he had to leave the locker room right in the middle of Barbie Girl.
"The Barbie girl song" was released 11 days before his first birthday.
Aqua is currently scheduled to tour Canada this summer as part of the 90's Nostalgia Tour.