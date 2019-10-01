David Ortiz Will Return to FOX Studio For MLB Postseason By Liam McKeone | Oct 01 2019 Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The shooting of David Ortiz this summer shocked the baseball world. Fortunately, Ortiz seems to have recovered in full, and has let everyone know via social media that he is as healthy as one can expect and in good spirits, even throwing out the first pitch at a Red Sox earlier this month.

Now, it seems he's recovered enough to return to his duties as pre-and-postgame analyst for FOX Sports. With the postseason rapidly approaching, FOX sent out a press release on Tuesday detailing the planned announcer pairings for the first round of games this weekend, as well as that Ortiz would make his return to the studio with Kevin Burkhardt, Frank Thomas, and Alex Rodriguez for analysis.

This is obviously great news for all involved. Ortiz brings a joy to the studio that few others in the FOX repertoire can match, and his story of recovery has no doubt been inspirational to many. Seeing him back in action will be heart-warming for fans of baseball everywhere.