David Fizdale Fired by the New York Knicks By Ryan Phillips | Dec 06 2019 David Fizdale coaching the New York Knicks | Mike Stobe/Getty Images

David Fizdale is out of the job. The New York Knicks fired the head coach on Friday. They also reportedly dismissed assistant Keith Smart.

Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

Fizdale's tenure in New York was rocky from the jump. He was hired on May 7, 2018 and given a four-year contract. He was hailed as the man who could turn the franchise around. Yeah, about that...

The Knicks went 17-65 in his first season. That was expected and all eyes were on the draft and the 2019 free agent class to bolster the team's ranks. That didn't happen. The Knicks whiffed on all the big names in free agency and Fizdale was stuck trying to win with a number of secondary options and rookie R.J. Barrett.

That roster has been a disaster as Fizdale's Knicks are off to a 4-18 start and haven't shown a lick of improvement. It was a terrible situation to walk into and the 45-year-old coach hasn't shined.

Fizdale is generally well-respected around the league, especially for his tenure as a top assistant for the Miami Heat from 2008 through 2016. He'll likely find a job somewhere soon.