David Feherty Leaving NBC to Join LIV Golf
The list of golf personalities joining LIV Golf continues to grow and on Monday a famous broadcaster got into the mix. According to Andrew Marchand, NBC and Golf Channel analyst David Feherty have "parted ways" and he is expected to join LIV Golf's broadcasts.
Here's what Marchand's report in the New York Post had to say about the move:
Feherty is expected to be an analyst on the 8-to-10 LIV Golf tournaments each year, according to sources. LIV Golf had previously signed former NBC soccer play-by-player Arlo White as its host.
The 63-year-old Feherty became a fan-favorite on CBS golf broadcasts as an on-course reporter. His irreverent, humorous commentary was a huge departure from the usually stiff and serious golf broadcasts at the time. Feherty worked at CBS from 1997 until 2015, when he moved to NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf continues to collect personalities by throwing an ocean of money around. Charles Barkley even claims he is set to have talks with the company about joining its commentary team. Feherty and Barkley on a broadcast together would be wild.