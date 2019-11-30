Purdue Freshman David Bell Made an Insane Catch against Indiana
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019
David Bell made one of the craziest catches you'll see this season on Saturday. The Purdue freshman fell down on his route, then scrambled to his feet and leaped up to make a crazy grab.
Check this out:
And another look:
That's just an insane catch. Bell has had a phenomenal season and that's continuing on Saturday in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.
Entering Saturday, Bell had racked up 77 catches for 899 yards, with six touchdowns on the year. The Indianapolis native was a four-star recruit and a huge get for head coach Jeff Brohm in the spring.
Indiana led Purdue 21-10 at the half.