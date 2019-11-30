Purdue Freshman David Bell Made an Insane Catch against Indiana By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019

David Bell made one of the craziest catches you'll see this season on Saturday. The Purdue freshman fell down on his route, then scrambled to his feet and leaped up to make a crazy grab.

Check this out:

This catch by @BoilerFootball's David Bell is simply amazing. Flat out lays out.



Indiana 21, Purdue 10 in this battle for that Bucket. pic.twitter.com/fNroa3L5DK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2019

And another look:

Incredible catch from Purdue's David Bell after falling down on his route pic.twitter.com/RNsg165RHe — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 30, 2019

That's just an insane catch. Bell has had a phenomenal season and that's continuing on Saturday in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Entering Saturday, Bell had racked up 77 catches for 899 yards, with six touchdowns on the year. The Indianapolis native was a four-star recruit and a huge get for head coach Jeff Brohm in the spring.

Indiana led Purdue 21-10 at the half.