Dave Wannstedt Needs to Sing More By Kyle Koster | Dec 20 2019

Dave Wannstedt exudes two things: appreciation for hard-nosed football and Christmas spirit. And maybe a third thing: being a retired Chicago police officer still haunted by the Richard Kimble case.

The Fox analyst joined 670 The Score's McNeil & Parkins show this morning and unveiled a secretive collaboration with the show's co-hosts. That much-guarded project? A rendition of Silent Night that is both heartwarming and liable to make area dogs howl.

When Dave Wannstedt says he wants to sing Christmas carols but then gets cold feet on a solo, we happily stepped in to record a trio. Happy Holidays to the @McNeil_Parkins #mob pic.twitter.com/KoEyLp7qeb — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) December 20, 2019

Some are saying this Silent Night should have remained silent. Others, though, are clamoring for more Wannestedt takes on classic holiday fare. Or any song, really.

In a cacophony of sound, his unique voice stands out. Give the man some Lady Gaga or Rolling Stones, hit record, and let the magic happen. Just a free idea for the taking.