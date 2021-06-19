Barstool's Dave Portnoy Briefly Suspended From Twitter on Friday
By Stephen Douglas
Jun 18, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was briefly suspended from Twitter on Friday night. After someone tweeted at Portnoy and Barstool CEO Erika Nardini saying he was unhappy with revenue loss and that Penn National "shareholders deserve a big Fall football season," Portnoy quote tweeted him telling him to sell his stock and DM him a year from now. He also added some color to the invitation.
It's unclear how long Portnoy's account was suepnded, but in that time #FreeDavePortnoy trended on Twitter. Portnoy himself used "#freeportnoy" when he returned. The original tweet has been removed.
Portnoy's very brief suspension inspired articles from Newsweek, FOX News and the New York Post, among others.