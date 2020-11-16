Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley Lost Their Minds on DeAndre Hopkins' Game-Winning Catch
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15, 2020, 8:40 PM EST
DeAndre Hopkins made the play of the year in the NFL so far on Sunday when he reeled in a Hail Mary from Kyler Murray. The improbable catch secured the Arizona Cardinals a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills and gave us the best ending to a football game in quite some time. It also gave us a pair of outstanding broadcast calls.
Ian Eagle had a great in-game call on the CBS television broadcast, which you can see below:
Excellent work from Eagle there.
But the best call of the day goes to the Cardinals' radio broadcast, where Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley went absolutely bonkers once they realized Hopkins had actually caught the ball:
That is the kind of passion we expect from homer announcers and it was outstanding. Pasch and Wolfley absolutely lost their minds and it was beautiful.