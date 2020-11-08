Dave Chappelle Delivered an Incredible Monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 8, 2020, 2:15 AM EST
Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live this week, four years after his infamous performance on the show following Donald Trump's election. It was an interesting bit of symmetry, but this week's episode had a much different feel, as it seemed everyone was in a good mood. Chappelle's opening monologue was far different than the one he delivered four years ago.
As always with Chappelle, he mixed seriousness with comedy and was willing to unleash language that will make some will find offensive. I can't really do it justice with words, so just check the 16-minute performance for yourself:
Regardless of what's going on in the world, Chappelle remains the same person and delivers the same brand of comedy. It hits hard, makes you think and can even be silly. No matter what, it's always smart and expertly crafted. Saturday night was no different.