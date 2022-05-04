Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Comedy Show
Dave Chappelle was finishing up his set during his Netflix is a Joke special at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night, when a man rushed the stage and tackled him. The attack was captured on cellphone videos by several audience members.
The attacker was quickly subdued by security and Chappelle seemed to be OK and joked about the attack afterwards.
Here are several videos of what happened and the aftermath (warning, the language is very NSFW):
It seems Chappelle is fine and was able to joke about it afterwards. This was reminiscent of the Will Smith -- Chris Rock slap at the Oscars, but so much scarier.
I'm sure we'll be hearing much more about this over the next day or so.