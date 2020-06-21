Dave Bautista Can Also Drink Water With One Hand
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 21 2020
Donald Trump had his first rally since the pandemic was officially recognized by the highest federal government. While attendance was underwhelming, reportedly thanks to Tik Tok teens and K-Pop fans, there were a few bright spots, like Donald Trump proving he can drink a glass of water with one hand. Seriously, Trump supporters were pretty proud.
Inspired by the president's accomplishment, and possibly hoping for his own ovation, former professional wrestler and current Guardian of the Galaxy Dave Bautista attempted to drink a glass of water with one hand. Was he able to pull it off? You'll have to watch to find out.
Wow. He did it. Incredible work everyone.