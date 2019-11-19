Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs Trolled Booger McFarland on Twitter During Monday Night Football By Brian Giuffra | Nov 19 2019 Dylan Buell/Getty Images

When you're a color commentator on a national stage like Booger McFarland is on ESPN's Monday Night Football, occasionally you're going to have a slip of the tongue. Just make sure Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs aren't watching. Otherwise they'll let you know about it.

“Games in this league are lost more than they’re won” -Booger McFarland — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 19, 2019

What the context of this comment was, I don't know. What I do know is Adams has a future in television if he wants. Any former athlete with a critical eye who is willing to call people out on Twitter does. Just look at Damien Woody.

Diggs also wasn't feeling Booger during the Chiefs-Chargers game.

They might as well let me commentate — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) November 19, 2019

Maybe in the future they will commentate and a current player will call them out. Only time will tell.