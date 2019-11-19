Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs Trolled Booger McFarland on Twitter During Monday Night Football
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 19 2019
When you're a color commentator on a national stage like Booger McFarland is on ESPN's Monday Night Football, occasionally you're going to have a slip of the tongue. Just make sure Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs aren't watching. Otherwise they'll let you know about it.
What the context of this comment was, I don't know. What I do know is Adams has a future in television if he wants. Any former athlete with a critical eye who is willing to call people out on Twitter does. Just look at Damien Woody.
Diggs also wasn't feeling Booger during the Chiefs-Chargers game.
Maybe in the future they will commentate and a current player will call them out. Only time will tell.