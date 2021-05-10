Davante Adams Hints at Packers Exit if Aaron Rodgers Leaves
Davante Adams has been leaving breadcrumbs about his future with the Green Bay Packers ever since news broke that Aaron Rodgers wanted out. Now the All-Pro wide receiver claims he'd have to "do some extra thinking" if Rodgers isn't around. He basically hinted that he might want to leave if his quarterback takes off.
Adams told Colin Cowherd he had to calm himself down when he heard the news that Rodgers wanted out. He's a free agent after the 2021 season, so he'll have a decision to make soon. If Rodgers was out it could potentially impact his future in Green Bay.
Here's the segment:
Rodgers has been great for Adams' career and vice versa. The two have created a dynamic connection that elevated both to new heights. Without Adams, Rodgers doesn't win the MVP in 2020, and without Rodgers, Adams likely doesn't become the All-Pro he is.
It seems both Rodgers and the Packers are dug in, which leaves the 28-year-old Adams with a big decision looming on the horizon. He could opt to leave the only franchise he's ever known in free agency if his quarterback doesn't return to Green Bay.