Daryl Morey's China Tweet Reportedly Cost NBA $150-200 Million
By Liam McKeone | Jan 30 2020
This past NBA offseason was one of the most significant in recent memory in terms of player movement, and it was all nearly overshadowed by the Daryl Morey-China controversy. For those that need a refresher, Morey retweeted something supporting the Hong Kong anti-government protestors, which quickly grew into a gigantic storm of backlash from China towards the league. Everyone was caught in it.
China pulled sponsorships and television coverage from the NBA in response to Morey's retweet. That came with quite a pricetag, as Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks report the league lost $150-200 million in the wake of the fallout. From ESPN:
China's decision to pull sponsorships and television coverage because Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong in October is believed to have cost the NBA anywhere between $150 million and $200 million, league sources said.- Adrian Wojnarowksi/Bobby Marks
Per the article, executives around the league expect the salary cap to drop by $3 million as a result of the losses.