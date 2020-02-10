The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Darth Vader Threw Out an Anemic First Pitch at a Reds Game

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

None

Move over Nick Young, maybe. At Friday night’s Reds game in Cincinnati they celebrated Star Wars night. Naturally it meant a guy in a Darth Vader costume threw out the first pitch. The force was not strong with his attempt.

Maybe the mascots distracted him.

It’s doubtful Vladimir Guerrero would take a hack at that one.

RELATED: Lakers Post Vine Celebrating Nick Young’s Horrible First Pitch
RELATED: Meghan Duggan, Olympian & Red Sox Fan, Paid Tribute to Michael Pineda Before Throwing First Pitch
RELATED: Lexi Thompson Threw Out a Horrible First Pitch at a Marlins Game

[via Cut4]