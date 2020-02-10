Darth Vader Threw Out an Anemic First Pitch at a Reds Game
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Move over Nick Young, maybe. At Friday night’s Reds game in Cincinnati they celebrated Star Wars night. Naturally it meant a guy in a Darth Vader costume threw out the first pitch. The force was not strong with his attempt.
Maybe the mascots distracted him.
It’s doubtful Vladimir Guerrero would take a hack at that one.
[via Cut4]