Darren Woodson on Jimmy Johnson vs Barry Switzer, Dak Prescott Extension and Why He Won't Return to Broadcasting
By Brian Giuffra | May 19 2020
Episode 1 of In My Bag is here and you may be asking yourself what "in my bag" means, as I did. Well, according to the impeccable source Urban Dictionary, the definition is: the act of being in your own world, focused; being in the zone; on your grind.
So that's what we're doing here. We're interviewing former athletes and media members and anyone who strikes our fancy about what they're focused on right now. We also have some fun with a few recurring segments, like Would You Rather and Not My Wiki.
Our first guest is Cowboys legend Darren Woodson. The three-time Super Bowl champion just launched "The Darren Woodson Show" podcast and also is a partner in a successful commercial real estate company. We talked about that along with:
- Why he's still mad at Jimmy Johnson for leaving the Cowboys.
-The darkest moment of his career and how Bill Parcels helped him get out of it.
- If he would return to broadcasting after leaving ESPN in 2019.
-Why he'd rather debate Skip Bayless over Stephen A. Smith.
- Why the 1995 Cowboys wouldn't have worked with social media.
- If Dak Prescott would have been signed if he was Tony Romo.
- Who his favorite safety in the league is today.
Without further ado, here's our full interview.