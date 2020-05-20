Darren Woodson Talks Cowboys Dynasty, His Favorite Places to Eat in Dallas, Leaving ESPN, and His New Podcast
By Brian Giuffra | May 20 2020
Cowboys legend Darren Woodson joined the inaugural In My Bag podcast to talk about what he's focused on right now. He started his own motivational podcast and remains a key figure in Dallas commercial real estate. We also touched on the Cowboys dynasty of the early 90s, why social media would have killed that team, his relationship with Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer and Bill Parcells, Dak Prescott contract and more. you can listen to the entire podcast below.