Darren Waller Was Upset Josh McDaniels Leaked Date of His Wedding
The Las Vegas Raiders traded tight end Darren Waller on Tuesday, moving him to the New York Giants in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Apparently the move had been brewing for a while as there was tension between the Pro Bowler and head coach Josh McDaniels. Those issues reportedly arose after McDaniels accidentally leaked the date of his wedding to WNBA star Kelsey Plum.
The Athletic's Vic Tafur had the news:
Apparently Plum and Waller were attempting to keep the date of their wedding quiet, as they hadn't even announced they were planning to get married. So McDaniels really dropped the ball on this one.
This might be rough news for the couple because Plum plays for the Las Vegas Aces and now her husband will be moving to New York. The 28-year-old guard helped the Aces to their first WNBA title lead season, earning her first All-Star nod, while being named All-WNBA First Team.
Waller should provide a boost to the Giants' passing game if he stays healthy. In 2020 he caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards, his second 1,000-yard season in a row. He's struggled with injuries since and was limited to nine games in 2022 thanks to a hamstring injury. He finished the year with 28 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns.