Darren Sproles 89-Yard Punt Return TD vs the Jets
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Darren Sproles, the 32-year old 5-foot-6 dynamo, just took back a punt against the Jets 89 yards for a touchdown. He appeared to break at least four tackles on the play.
The Eagles, who could do no right in the first two weeks, now lead 10-0 and their defense has permitted just one first down through 20 minutes.
These are the Jets we all expected to see, but it should be noted they are playing without Eric Decker and Chris Ivory, two pivotal skill players.