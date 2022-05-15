Darren Rovell Throws Out First Pitch at Mets-Mariners Game
Noted sports media person Darren Rovell teamed up with the Same Here Global Mental Health Movement to throw out the first pitch at Sunday's New York Mets - Seattle Mariners game. He posted a video of the throw and wore a Mets jersey complete with the knee-high orange socks. Rovell was pleased to announce that his pitch had reached the plate.
A good cause. And while we've seen better first pitches (especially from dudes in uniform), we've certainly seen worse. A little outside and lacking in the velocity department, sure, but it flew all 90(ish) feet with room to spare. At least he got the pitch off, too. Unlike the guy yesterday.