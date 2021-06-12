Roundup: Darnella Frazier Awarded Pulitzer; Eiza Gonzalez Dating Lacrosse Player; UFC 263 Preview
CDC panel to discuss post-COVID vaccine myocarditis reports ... DOJ internal watchdog to investigate Trump-era leak hunt ... Teen who filmed George Floyd murder given Pulitzer ... Biden, G-7 leaders endorse corporate global minimum tax ... Bipartisan tech anti-trust bills move forward ... McDonald's hit by data breach ... Merrick Garland to expand DOJ's voting rights unit ... Eiza Gonzalez is dating a pro lacrosse player ... "Far Cry" anime series set at Netflix ... Netflix's "Resident Evil" makes a great casting decision ... Novak Djokovic took down Rafael Nadal at the French Open ... Italy opened Euro 2020 with a dominant win over Turkey ... Clippers lose Serge Ibaka for the year ... UFC 263 preview ... Russell Wilson denies asking to be traded ... Jacob deGrom left a start early ... The Sixers beat the Hawks to take a 2-1 series lead ... The Suns took a 3-0 lead over Denver ...
What Belgium has to prove at the Euros [Sports Illustrated]
The history of Harrison Ford [The Ringer]
The war on Bollywood [The Atlantic]
2021 MLB mock draft with a month to go [CBS Sports]
Related Articles
Russell Wilson Denies Ever Requesting a Trade From the Seahawks
Nate Diaz Smoked His Own Line of Marijuana During the UFC 263 Press Conference
The White Sox Need to Pursue a Trade for Adam Frazier
Roundup: Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls; Hackers Go After EA; Russell Westbrook Making Short Film
Bo Schembechler was nothing but a fraud [Yahoo Sports]
Joe Posnanski's week in baseball [The Athletic]
Inject this directly into my veins:
Quavo braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter was as bad a "boxing match" as you imagined:
Social Distortion -- "Ball and Chain"