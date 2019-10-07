The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Darko Milicic is Huge Now

By Bobby Burack | Oct 07 2019

PHOENIX - DECEMBER 15: Darko Milicic #31 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 15, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 128-122. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Darko Milicic was seen playing some basketball today. And he looked a little different. And by different, I mean, he looked huge. Like gigantic. Like the bird that may or may not have eaten Paul Finebaum massive.

Seeing this photo is probably making a lot of Detroit Pistons fans sick right now. Not because of how large Milicic is now, but because they see a picture of him. It will bring back the nightmare that was picking him over a few guys who go by the names Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. You may have heard of them. If not, and you are a Pistons fan, don't look them up.

Most importantly, this ends the debate of who was the toughest guy drafted in the 2003 NBA draft. Sorry, David West.