Darko Milicic is Huge Now
By Bobby Burack | Oct 07 2019
Darko Milicic was seen playing some basketball today. And he looked a little different. And by different, I mean, he looked huge. Like gigantic. Like the bird that may or may not have eaten Paul Finebaum massive.
Seeing this photo is probably making a lot of Detroit Pistons fans sick right now. Not because of how large Milicic is now, but because they see a picture of him. It will bring back the nightmare that was picking him over a few guys who go by the names Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. You may have heard of them. If not, and you are a Pistons fan, don't look them up.
Most importantly, this ends the debate of who was the toughest guy drafted in the 2003 NBA draft. Sorry, David West.