Darko Milicic is Huge Now By Bobby Burack | Oct 07 2019 Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Darko Milicic was seen playing some basketball today. And he looked a little different. And by different, I mean, he looked huge. Like gigantic. Like the bird that may or may not have eaten Paul Finebaum massive.

DARKO MILICIC IS BACK!



LeBron, Darko, Delfino and Barbosa are the only four still active 2003 first round picks pic.twitter.com/fhdXXGxV3h — Marco Pagliariccio (@loupaya) October 7, 2019

Seeing this photo is probably making a lot of Detroit Pistons fans sick right now. Not because of how large Milicic is now, but because they see a picture of him. It will bring back the nightmare that was picking him over a few guys who go by the names Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. You may have heard of them. If not, and you are a Pistons fan, don't look them up.

Most importantly, this ends the debate of who was the toughest guy drafted in the 2003 NBA draft. Sorry, David West.