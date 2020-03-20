Darius Slay: Matt Patricia Told Me to Stop Sucking a Wide Receiver's 'Private' During a Meeting
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 20 2020
The Detroit Lions traded cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week. Since he left Detroit, it has come out that he had a somewhat contentious relationship with head coach Matt Patricia. Slay shared some details about what started the rift with the Detroit Free Press. Via Freep:
"He told me in front of the whole team, in the team meeting room, showed clips of me in practice getting a ball caught on me or so in practice," Slay said. "I posted a picture (of a wide receiver on social media), and he told me, stop sucking this man’s private.
That was in 2018 during Patricia's first training camp as coach of the Lions. Heck of a first impression. It seems that Slay did not appreciate Patricia uncensored.
So I’m like, 'Whoa.' I’m like, 'Hold up.' Where I’m from, that don’t fly. Cause I wouldn’t say that to him. I wouldn’t say to him to stop you know what to Bill Belichick. I wouldn’t do that. That’s just not me as a man. That’s disrespectful to me and so from there on it was done with."
And then they played two unsuccessful seasons. Now with their Pro Bowl cornerback out of the way, it's time for Patricia and the Lions to really take off.