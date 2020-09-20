Danny Lee Six-Putt Video Finally Released
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 20 2020
Some golf fans watch the U.S. Open simply because they enjoy seeing the best players in the world struggle in unforgiving conditions. And yet yesterday those pain seekers were denied their God-given right to see a professional golfer completely implode on the green.
There was anarchy on the social-media streets as people desperately tried to find footage of Danny Lee six putting from four feet on the 18th hole at Winged Foot. Their sleuthing went unrewarded, however, as NBC didn't show what happened to Lee yesterday. However, the Lee footage was released today and it's actually kind of funny.
The first putt breaks more than he thought. The second looked like a pull. Then you can tell Lee just doesn't care anymore, putting without care until the ball finally found the bottom of the cup for a 9.
Lee, who is ranked No. 108 in the world, withdrew with a wrist injury after finishing his round. He shot an 8-over 78 on Saturday and was at +13 overall. Before that putting meltdown, he was actually playing relatively well, standing at 8 over, which currently would be tied for 34th place. Then his meltdown ensued and we have the video evidence to prove it.