Chris Long Critiques Danny Kanell and Josina Anderson's Carson Wentz Commentary By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 06 2020 Chris Long as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles | Elsa/Getty Images

Carson Wentz left Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks with a head injury after he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jadeveon Clowney. Because the Eagles have had to compete in the postseason without Wentz before, a number of people questioned his durability.

Wentz's former teammate, Chris Long, offered a rebuttal to two of the media members who did so: Danny Kanell and Josina Anderson:

His brain unavoidably collided w his skull on a dirty hit... with no concussion history I’m aware of. Yeah... Had it been a pulled hamstring or a slipped disc, you could justifiably identify a pattern and your point wouldn’t be so dogshit. https://t.co/cK7qAglKrx — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 6, 2020

And you were responding to someone I respect greatly in @BigGame81. I was disappointed to see that. But he deleted the tweet. Maybe he didn’t know what the injury was. No idea. But you knew damn well by 5:44. Be blessed. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 6, 2020

The thread that Long is referring to with Anderson is as follows: She tweeted that Wentz was leaving the field, former Rams receiver Torry Holt responded to her that "It's always something with Wentz, in comes McCown," and Anderson tweeted, "I hear you Torry."

There is a little bit more history with Josina Anderson and Carson Wentz, as she has relayed an anonymous teammate's criticism of the Eagles' quarterback twice in the past.