Danny Green Becomes Victim of LeBron James Chalk Toss
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 18 2020
LeBron James has been doing his pregame chalk toss on and off for many years. It's one of the most famous pregame rituals in NBA history, yet I can't remember anything like this ever happening. Before tonight's Lakers game against the Rockets, James threw chalk in the air with Danny Green standing next to him. And Green reacted like someone was spitting sunflower seeds at him from above.
Phish fans would consider this chalk dust torture, but it's probably just Green being a ham. Perhaps this could become a new tradition for the Lakers. Each game a different teammate could act annoyed by LeBron's chalk toss.