Daniil Medvedev Did the FIFA Dead Fish Celebration After Winning the US Open
Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) to win the US Open on Sunday. It was Medvedev's first Grand Slam title and while the crowd was full of celebrities there to see Djokovic, Medvedev decided to pay tribute to gamers after his victory with a dead fish celebration.
Via the New York Post:
The celebrities came out for Djokovic, with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, Chuck Scarborough, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters, Lindsay Vonn and Henrik Lundqvist all in attendance, according to the USTA.
But Medvedev had the final act — falling on his side after winning the match in what he called a “dead-fish celebration’’ known in the video gaming industry. Medvedev wanted to do something “legendary’’ for the gamers and he certainly took out a legend.
Medvedev recently signed a deal with HyperX to be a brand ambassador which explains the nod to the FIFA series after the win. Medvedev also said, “Only legends will understand. What I did after the match was L2 + left," in case you were wondering how to do it yourself.