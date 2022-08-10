The Big Lead
Tickets
Latest Mlb Leads

Daniel Vogelbach Is Using 'Milkshake' as His Walkup Song

Ryan Phillips
Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets
Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Daniel Vogelbach has been a sensation in New York since the Mets acquired him via trade on July 22. He's hitting and he's already become a fan favorite. That only increased on Wednesday when Vogelbach's walkup music was revealed. It was perfect.

Check it out:

Yes, you heard right. Daniel Vogelbach's milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.

In 15 games with the Mets, Vogelbach is hitting .341 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, a ridiculous on-base percentage of .473 and a 1.041 OPS. In 75 games with the Pirates, Vogelbach had a WAR of 0.5. In 15 with the Mets he's racked up 0.6. He's been a big sparkplug for the Mets, who have won 15 of their last 17 and look like MLB's best team.

Oh, and he's a hell of a lot of fun.

facebooktwitter