Daniel Vogelbach Is Using 'Milkshake' as His Walkup Song
Daniel Vogelbach has been a sensation in New York since the Mets acquired him via trade on July 22. He's hitting and he's already become a fan favorite. That only increased on Wednesday when Vogelbach's walkup music was revealed. It was perfect.
Check it out:
Yes, you heard right. Daniel Vogelbach's milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.
In 15 games with the Mets, Vogelbach is hitting .341 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, a ridiculous on-base percentage of .473 and a 1.041 OPS. In 75 games with the Pirates, Vogelbach had a WAR of 0.5. In 15 with the Mets he's racked up 0.6. He's been a big sparkplug for the Mets, who have won 15 of their last 17 and look like MLB's best team.
Oh, and he's a hell of a lot of fun.