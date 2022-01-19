Roundup: Daniel Radcliffe to Play Weird Al; Frank Vogel on the Hot Seat; Seahawks Fire Ken Norton Jr.
Russia moves more troops towards Ukraine ... Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights ... Images reveal destruction on Tonga after volcano, tsunami ... Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion ... First images of Tonga after volcanic explosion show a lot of ash ... Daniel Radcliffe to play "Weird Al" in biopic ... Chandler Parsons retires from the NBA ... Malik McDowell arrested for battery, public exposure ... Website to order free Covid-19 tests is up and running ... Stock futures are flat after a rough Tuesday ... New York state will have balanced budgets through 2027 ... Pfizer's COVID-19 pill works against omicron variant in lab ... Ken Norton Jr. fired by the Seahawks ... The best available players at the NBA trade deadline ... Frank Vogel is on the hot seat ... Mike Tomlin is assuming Ben Roethlisberger is retiring ...
Liam McKeone and Kyle Koster make their picks against the spread for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Will Forte is hosting Saturday Night Live this week.
All five goals Timo Meier's record-setting performance.
Djimon Hounsou broke down his most iconic characters.
Who doesn't love a Bruce Willis action-thriller flick?
Playing For Change -- "Gimme Shelter"